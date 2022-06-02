Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon funds 2SLGBTQ+ scholarships

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon (right) poses for a photo with Chilliwack Pride Society president Teri Westerby. Paddon partnered up with the pride organization to create scholarships for Chilliwack-Kent 2SLGBTQ+ students. (Contributed Photo/Sarah Sovereign Photography)

In time for the beginning of Pride Month, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announced to the B.C. Legislature that she will be co-funding three new scholarships to members of 2SLGBTQ+ community in Chilliwack or the Agassiz-Harrison area.

In partnership with the Chilliwack Pride Society, three $250 scholarships will be available to two people in the Chilliwack-Kent riding who identify as LGBTQ+. The third scholarship is available for an Indigenous person who identifies as two spirit. The scholarships have no age limits and are available for use toward any post-secondary program.

”Pride month is an exciting time in Chilliwack and Kent with events and resources growing every year, but we know members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community still face institutional barriers,” Paddon stated. “That’s why I’ve partnered with Chilliwack PRIDE to offer these three scholarships.”

Applications for the scholarships are open until Sept. 2 and can be submitted in a number of formats – written, video, audio and more – to chilliwackpridescholarship.com or via email to Kelli.Paddon.MLA@leg.bc.ca. Applications can also be dropped off at Paddon’s table during Chilliwack’s Pride event on Aug. 21.

For more information, visit chilliwackpridescholarship.com.

