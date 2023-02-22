Chilliwack group to hold candlelight vigil for peace in Ukraine

Chilliwack is joining communities who’ve chosen to mark one year since Russian invasion

A candlelight vigil for peace in Ukraine is set for Feb. 24 in Chilliwack.

People are planning to gather near the Vedder Bridge at 6 p.m. to stand with the people of Ukraine, said organizer Bradley Gionet.

“There will be no formal speakers, only a chance to gather in peaceful solidarity and remembrance as we call on world leaders to put an end to this war in Ukraine,” Gionet wrote on behalf of Chilliwack Supports Ukraine group on Facebook.

Chilliwack is joining communities around the world marking one year since the Russian invasion.

In the wake of Russian aggression there have been 130,000 casualties reported, forcing millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes and become displaced. So far 135,000 Ukrainians have already come to Canada, with at last reported count, over 800,000 Ukrainian nationals having applied through the federal programs.

“Chilliwack, like many other communities across Canada, has welcomed Ukrainians into our homes, and our hearts, with approximately 140 people having come through, or currently residing here,” Gionet said.

They plan to observe a moment of silence.

“The vigil will acknowledge and mourn the loss of both military and civilians, and stand in solidarity with Ukrainians here and abroad whose homes have been destroyed and lives immediately changed.”

Everyone is invited to bring candles and Ukrainian flags to the event, which will be held in the green space next to the sturgeon mural by Katzie artist Trenton Pierre.

