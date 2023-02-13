Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl speaking in Parliament in opposition to medical assistance in dying on Feb. 13, 2023. (Mark Strahl Facebook video still)

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl’s statement in Parliament about ‘dangerous expansion’ of MAID

‘This is a matter of life and death and we must act to protect vulnerable people, once and for all’

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl spoke in Parliament on Monday (Feb. 13) in opposition to the possibility of the federal government expanding the medical assistance in dying (MAID) program to people with mental disorders.

The following is his statement in full, followed by a video of Strahl:

“When the Liberals brought in their medical aid in dying regime, they promised to protect vulnerable people. They have failed to do so.

“Veterans who have called Veterans Affairs to ask for help have been offered assisted suicide instead.

“Persons with disabilities unable to find supportive housing have been offered assisted suicide instead.

“In too many cases, vulnerable Canadians are being offered assisted suicide instead of the support they need and want from the system.

“Now the Liberals want to add those suffering from mental illness to their assisted suicide regime as well.

“After months of dragging their feet, they have belatedly brought forward a delay to this reckless idea. But we don’t just need to delay this dangerous expansion of assisted suicide, we need to reject it entirely.

“Conservatives will never give up on those experiencing mental illness. We believe that recovery is possible and that we should focus on offering treatment and help, not assisted death, to those who are suffering.

“This is a matter of life and death and we must act to protect vulnerable people, once and for all.”

