Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl takes on shadow minister role for transport

‘Carbon tax will further drive up the cost of everything that needs to be transported,’ says MP

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl has been appointed shadow minister for transport by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

Strahl accepted what he’s calling a “key role” in the shadow cabinet, and the transport portfolio includes the rail, air, marine, port and interprovincial transportation sectors.

“The failed policies of this NDP-Liberal coalition are costing Canadians who rely on the transportation sector,” Strahl said.

“Their decisions have created world-worst wait times at our airports and have overwhelmed our supply chains, and their plans to triple the carbon tax will further drive up the cost of everything that needs to be transported across the country.”

The appointment as shadow minister for transport comes at a critical time as the federal government struggles to address jammed ports, dysfunctional airports, supply chain issues, and the aftermath of the disastrous ArriveCAN app, the MP said in a release Oct. 12.

“Under the leadership of Pierre Poilievre, Conservatives will fight for Canadians who rely on our transportation networks and can’t afford more Liberal mismanagement. We will remain focused on making life more affordable for Canadians so they can pay the rent, heat their homes and put food on their tables.”

Some of Strahl’s shadow cabinet or critic roles in the past have included fisheries, aboriginal affairs, and shadow minister for labour. Strahl was chair of the economic affairs committee of the Conservative shadow cabinet in 2021, and vice chair of the Canada-U.S. economic relations committee.

