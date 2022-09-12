Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre delivering a speech after he’s announced as winner of the Conservative leadership vote, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl offered hearty congratulations to new Conservative leader

MP endorsed Pierre Poilievre because he’ll ‘fight for our values, make case for conservatism in Canada’

The Conservative Party of Canada chose Pierre Poilievre as its new leader on the first ballot Saturday night, earning hearty congratulations from the local member of Parliament.

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl said he hopes to help the new Conservative leader, who he endorsed, become the next prime minister of Canada.

“Congratulations to my friend Pierre Poilievre for decisively winning the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race,” Strahl was quoted as saying in a Sept. 12 release.

“I endorsed Pierre because I believe that Conservatives need a principled leader who will fight for our values and make the case for conservatism in Canada. We need a champion who will stand up for our rights and freedoms and won’t back down from Justin Trudeau.

“Pierre Poilievre is the leader we need for such a time as this, and I am looking forward to working to help him become Canada’s next Prime Minister,” Strahl added.

The election for Tory leader was decided in one ballot on Sept. 10. Conservatives in Chilliwack-Hope were behind Poilievre, with 68 per cent support on the first ballot.

