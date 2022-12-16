Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl among those who pushed to delay MAID expansion

‘Listen to the experts, finally listen to vulnerable Canadians and press pause’ on expansion, MP said

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl is counting himself among the Conservative MPs and others who successfully pushed back against the Trudeau government plan to expand medical assistance in dying (MAID) in March.

Word came down Thursday the federal government had agreed that more time was needed, and that they were listening to health system officials.

“From the outset, Conservatives have called for adequate safeguards to protect vulnerable Canadians including minors and those with disabilities,” said Strahl in a release Dec. 16.

An update to Canada’s MAID legislation of 2021 included an eligibility provision to temporarily exclude those whose sole underlying condition was a mental disorder.

That exclusion was slated to expire on March 17.

One of the issues is that safeguards now in place “simply aren’t working,” the MP said, pointing to instances of veterans “improperly offered assisted death by Veterans Canada employees” to solve issues like building a disability ramp.

Opposition to the expansion of MAID was put forth by the heads of psychiatry at Canada’s 17 medical schools who offered the opinion that Canada was “not ready,” Strahl said.

This week Strahl raised the issue in the House of Commons calling on the government to “listen to the experts, finally listen to vulnerable Canadians and press pause on this deeply flawed MAID expansion.”

Strahl vows to continue the fight to protect vulnerable Canadians.

“Every human life deserves to be treated with dignity. When we are at our weakest, we need to be assured that we are safe, secured and cared for.”

The House of Commons is now adjourned sitting and will resume at the end of January.

