Chilliwack gets provincial funding for day shelter pilot project

In the fight against homelessness, provincial funding is going to a pilot project dubbed ‘Day Shelter, Training & Indigenous Supports.’ (Chilliwack Progress file)

The provincial NDP government is spending $655,185 on a project to support Chilliwack’s homeless population.

The money provided through the Strengthening Communities Services Program is earmarked for a pilot project dubbed ‘Day Shelter, Training & Indigenous Supports.’

According to a government news release, a new day-time wellness centre will include wrap around supports where people can go to seek refuge and services, with a focus on Indigenous youth outreach and service provider training.

“Our government knows that outreach services can be life-saving for unhoused community members,” said Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon. “Creating more shelter space, increasing training, and adding supports so people don’t have to move around so much will help people experiencing homelessness to stay safer and healthier.”

“People need community services now more than ever and this pilot project will be a great addition to Chilliwack,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter. “For years, the BC Liberals cut vital services for unhoused people; I’m glad to be part of a government that understands the importance of supporting everyone in our communities.”

The provincial government is investing more than $15 million into similar endeavours in 44 locations across B.C..

Projects include services such as outreach and mental health supports, creating new temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness, and expanding shelter availability during potential extreme weather events through the program’s second intake. This investment is in addition to the $76 million provided to local governments and modern Treaty Nations through this program in 2021.

The Strengthening Communities Services Program is administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

