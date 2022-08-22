In the fight against homelessness, provincial funding is going to a pilot project dubbed ‘Day Shelter, Training & Indigenous Supports.’ (Chilliwack Progress file)

In the fight against homelessness, provincial funding is going to a pilot project dubbed ‘Day Shelter, Training & Indigenous Supports.’ (Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack gets provincial funding for day shelter pilot project

The NDP has earmarked $655,185 for a pilot project dubbed ‘Day Shelter, Training & Indigenous Supports’

The provincial NDP government is spending $655,185 on a project to support Chilliwack’s homeless population.

The money provided through the Strengthening Communities Services Program is earmarked for a pilot project dubbed ‘Day Shelter, Training & Indigenous Supports.’

According to a government news release, a new day-time wellness centre will include wrap around supports where people can go to seek refuge and services, with a focus on Indigenous youth outreach and service provider training.

“Our government knows that outreach services can be life-saving for unhoused community members,” said Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon. “Creating more shelter space, increasing training, and adding supports so people don’t have to move around so much will help people experiencing homelessness to stay safer and healthier.”

“People need community services now more than ever and this pilot project will be a great addition to Chilliwack,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter. “For years, the BC Liberals cut vital services for unhoused people; I’m glad to be part of a government that understands the importance of supporting everyone in our communities.”

The provincial government is investing more than $15 million into similar endeavours in 44 locations across B.C..

Projects include services such as outreach and mental health supports, creating new temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness, and expanding shelter availability during potential extreme weather events through the program’s second intake. This investment is in addition to the $76 million provided to local governments and modern Treaty Nations through this program in 2021.

The Strengthening Communities Services Program is administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

RELATED: BC Housing purchases Chilliwack hotel to house homeless moved from downtown shelter

RELATED: B.C.’s housing minister tours Abbotsford homeless camps, talks housing with mayor and MLA

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on
chilliwackHomelessness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford
Next story
‘I don’t want to die’: Kelowna’s ‘tent city’ Mama calls for drug reform as 6 lives lost per day in B.C.

Just Posted

Owen Charpentier, 25, will be sentenced Nov. 4, 2022 for the manslaughter death of Keith Baldwin. (File)
Date set in Chilliwack for Owen Charpentier manslaughter sentence

Looking south from the Chilliwack Airport, which is getting a new automated weather system. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Skies the limit once Chilliwack Airport gets a new automated weather system

Mother dog Dallas is learning to live at home and showing more of her happy, playful side at her foster home. She was rescued along with her nine puppies from a property in Agassiz. (Photo/BCSPCA)
VIDEO: Mother dog and 9 pups rescued in Agassiz now thriving

Willow Reichelt has thrown her hat into the ring for the 2022 Chilliwack school board election, running for a second term. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack school trustees encourage filing of police reports as book debate escalates