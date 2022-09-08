Chilliwack flags to fly half mast following Queen Elizabeth’s death

Local politicians weighed in Thursday (Sept. 8) following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The City of Chilliwack announced the city’s flags will be flown at half mast until sunset on the day of her funeral, with mayor Ken Popove saying everyone at city hall is saddened by her passing.

“Her Majesty devoted her life to service, and her passing represents the end of an era,” Popove said in a statement. “Queen Elizabeth II was known for making time for people, and Chilliwack was fortunate to have the Queen visit our community twice during her lifetime, once as Princess Elizabeth and once as the Queen.

“I am certain that those fond memories endure for the many residents who came out to see her.”

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter said his heart goes out to the Royal family, the British people, and all those people in mourning.

“She was incredibly dedicated to serving the people of the commonwealth in her 70-year reign, which has lasted the entire lifetime of the majority of British Columbians, and she will be missed by many,” he said.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon echoed that thought.

“She will be remembered by so many as a constant example of steadfast and committed leadership, and as someone dedicated to the service of people,” Paddon offered in a statement. “My heart and thoughts go out to all of us who are touched by this loss, and most especially her family.”

The Queen is expected to ‘lie in state’ in London’s Westminster Hall for about four days, followed by a state funeral to be held at Westminster Abbey. That will be followed by a committal ceremony at St. George’s Chapel where her coffin will be interred in the King George VI memorial chapel.

She will be laid next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021.

