Crews responded to fire after 3 p.m. on Tuesday

Chilliwack fire crews responded to a fire at a recycling yard on Aitken Road at 3:30 p.m. on May 2, 2023. (Katy Steiert Facebook photo)

Chilliwack firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a metal recycling yard on Aitken Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Black smoke was visible from the location reported to be Goodie’s Trading, a scrap metal recycler.

More details will be reported as they become available.

