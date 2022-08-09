Chilliwack firefighters extinguish ‘accidental’ fire that broke out in Fairbanks Crescent home

Smoke rose from outlet on back deck, and fire burned between floor joists in laundry room

A fire broke out Monday morning in the 10000-block of Fairbanks Crescent that Chilliwack Fire Department said appeared accidental.

A total of 18 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4 and 6, discovering smoke coming from a rear electrical outlet on the back deck upon arrival, as well from the basement of the single-family dwelling.

“Crews established a water supply and made entry to the structure and located a small fire burning between the floor joists in the basement laundry room,” Chilliwack Fire officials said in a release.

“The fire was quickly extinguished and crews remained on scene to ventilate smoke from the structure. As a result of the fire, the home suffered minor smoke and water damage.”

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported at this fire and the lone occupant at the time of the fire, was able to safely evacuate.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature and is under investigation by fire officials.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public to ensure that electrical circuits are not overloaded and to minimize or eliminate the use of extension cords and power bars wherever possible. Extension cords are for temporary use only.”

Officials recommend having a qualified electrician determine if additional circuits or wall outlets are needed.

