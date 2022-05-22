VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters called to evening blaze on Fairfield Island

Fire in a garage on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack before 10 p.m. on May 22, 2022. (Bryden Nelmes photo)

Witnesses claim there was a loud bang, black smoke in the area of Hymar and Dublin

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Fairfield Island Sunday evening.

The blaze broke out shortly after 9 p.m. on May 22 at Hymar and Dublin drives. It is believe the fire started in a garage where there were two vehicles inside and flames were spreading rapidly.

(Video by Bryden Nelmes)

According to people on social media, a loud bang was heard and thick black smoke was seen in the area.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

