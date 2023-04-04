UPDATE w PHOTOS/VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters battle apartment building fire on Victor Street

Chilliwack firefighters were dealing with a structure fire in downtown Chilliwack on Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen billowing from a fourth-floor unit of one of the Newmark apartment buildings on Victor Street before 12:30 p.m. on April 4.
Firefighters got the blaze under control quickly and crews were heading inside, but the top-floor apartment sustained serious fire damage.
There are three buildings at Newmark, and this fire was in the same northwest corner of the same building as a year and a half ago.
On Sept. 3, 2021, several units were badly damaged by a fire that started on the second floor and displaced several residents.
