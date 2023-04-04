UPDATE w PHOTOS/VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters battle apartment building fire on Victor Street

The fire is in the fourth floor of the Newmark building and appears to be under control

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to an apartment fire on Victor Street on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack firefighters were dealing with a structure fire in downtown Chilliwack on Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a fourth-floor unit of one of the Newmark apartment buildings on Victor Street before 12:30 p.m. on April 4.

Firefighters got the blaze under control quickly and crews were heading inside, but the top-floor apartment sustained serious fire damage.

There are three buildings at Newmark, and this fire was in the same northwest corner of the same building as a year and a half ago.

On Sept. 3, 2021, several units were badly damaged by a fire that started on the second floor and displaced several residents.

Chilliwack fire crews battled a blaze on Victor Drive around noon on April 4, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

