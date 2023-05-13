A vacant house on Reece Avenue in Chilliwack went up in flames for the second time in less than seven months. (Mark Smith)

Chilliwack Fire Department tackles several early-morning blazes throughout downtown core

Vacant house on Reece Avenue went up in flames, many reports of hedges and shrubs also on fire

There were a number of early-morning fires reported in Chilliwack on Saturday, May 13.

An abandoned house went up in flames around 4:15 a.m. on Reece Avenue near Robson Street. The fire was reportedly out half an hour later.

It was the second fire at the house in less than seven months. It also caught fire on Oct. 25, 2022.

RELATED: Chilliwack firefighters faced ‘several challenges’ in vacant house blaze on Reece Avenue: fire official

Additionally, there were several calls for hedges and shrubs on fire, also in the early morning hours, including at: Victoria Avenue near College Street, Victoria Avenue and Robson Street, and Robson Street and Wellington Avenue.

The Progress has reached out to the Chilliwack Fire Department. This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

