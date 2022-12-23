Chilliwack fire crews battled garage fire despite ‘extreme weather’ challenges

Crews were called to Hope River Road as black smoke, flames showing from garage

Chilliwack Fire Department crews braved a winter storm to battle a garage fire on Hope River Road Thursday night (Dec. 22).

The call came in at about 9 p.m. and crews were dispatched to the 46000-block of Hope River for a structure fire which turned out to be a detached garage building.

It took about 28 Firefighters from Halls 1 and 4, who arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames showing from the garage structure.

Fire crews established “a defensive attack” on the fire and quickly brought it under control.

“Despite significant challenges due to extreme weather conditions, fire crews were able to successfully stop the fire from spreading throughout the entire garage structure,” said assistant fire chief Chris Wilson.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire officials.

