Fire on Hope River Road Thursday night. (Progress file)

Fire on Hope River Road Thursday night. (Progress file)

Chilliwack fire crews battled garage fire despite ‘extreme weather’ challenges

Crews were called to Hope River Road as black smoke, flames showing from garage

Chilliwack Fire Department crews braved a winter storm to battle a garage fire on Hope River Road Thursday night (Dec. 22).

The call came in at about 9 p.m. and crews were dispatched to the 46000-block of Hope River for a structure fire which turned out to be a detached garage building.

It took about 28 Firefighters from Halls 1 and 4, who arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames showing from the garage structure.

Fire crews established “a defensive attack” on the fire and quickly brought it under control.

“Despite significant challenges due to extreme weather conditions, fire crews were able to successfully stop the fire from spreading throughout the entire garage structure,” said assistant fire chief Chris Wilson.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire officials.

RELATED: Vacant house fire went up in flames

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Frigid temperatures ease, but snow, freezing rain, floods bring new risks to B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Winter weather closes Port Mann, Alex Fraser Bridges to traffic

Just Posted

It’s been a parade of friends and regulars saying goodbye at Younies, with owner Joel Hill calling it ‘overwhelming.’ (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Turkey dinner for the last time at Younies Restaurant after 38 years

Fire on Hope River Road Thursday night. (Progress file)
Chilliwack fire crews battled garage fire despite ‘extreme weather’ challenges

Snowploughs were busy Friday morning (Dec. 23) after another round of snow was dumped on Chilliwack. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Snow and temperature records fall in Chilliwack

Video shot by a citizen outside of Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 26 captured a man under arrest being hit twice in the face by an officer. (Screengrab from video by Marty Gaites)
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit

Pop-up banner image