Chilliwack fire crews battle 2nd fire in same house in less than 1 month

Firefighters called to house fire on First Avenue on April 27, again on May 20

Fire damage was mostly confined to the front porch area of this First Avenue house in Chilliwack, said assistant fire chief Andy Brown. The fire happened late in the evening on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called out to battle a fire for the second time in the same house on First Avenue in less than a month.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Friday, May 20, firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire in the 46000-block of First Avenue at the corner of Williams Street.

“On arrival, fire crews encountered a working fire within a vacant house. Fire crews worked quickly to perform an exterior attack on the fire while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control, preventing fire spread and exposure damage adjacent buildings,” assistant fire chief Andy Brown said in a May 20 press release.

A fire broke out in the same house late in the evening on Wednesday, April 27.

“There was no one around when we arrived on scene, therefore, it is unclear if the fire was accidental due to squatters or deliberately set,” Brown said.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca.

