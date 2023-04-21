Chilliwack experiment allowing ‘responsible’ drinking in riverside park starts again in June

‘It’s been pretty much incident-free,’ since 2 areas in Vedder Park okayed for alcohol consumption

Chilliwack’s experiment allowing alcohol to be consumed in a riverside park will continue through the summer of 2023.

Coun. Jeff Shields asked at the last council meeting if any other parks in Chilliwack were considered in addition to the two designated areas in Vedder Park.

The difficulty has been finding any other suitable park locations, which do not have residential areas or competing businesses around them, the councillor was told.

Coun. Bud Mercer said he recalled that he “objected strongly” to the idea of allowing drinking in parks at first, coming from someone whose entire career was in public safety.

Mercer said he has since learned the Vedder Park project yielded no complaints, and no enforcement interventions.

“It’s been pretty much incident-free,” Mercer said, adding the area are being used respectfully, and go well with the food trucks in the area.

Coun. Chris Kloot said he was also skeptical at first, but the lack of complaints shows it was well thought out and has been correctly managed.

City of Chilliwack began its pilot project in 2020 during the pandemic to permit responsible drinking in two parks, Vedder and Crossing Park. No glass containers were permitted.

Two park locations were cut down to just one, Vedder Park, for 2021, and 2022 after city officials conducted public opinion surveys that were mostly in favour.

Council approved third reading April 18 of a bylaw for 2023 permitting the consumption of alcohol in Vedder Park from June to October.

