Chilliwack events gets tourism funding from provincial government

The annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is one of 4 events receiving a Tourism Events Program grant

Four popular Chilliwack events are getting a budget boost with provincial government funding.

Announced Thursday (Nov. 10), the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is receiving a $12,500 grant from the Tourism Events Program (TEP). The Chilliwack Mural Festival is getting $11,474 while the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival and the 2023 B.C. Men’s and Scottie’s B.C. Women’s Curling Championships receive $10,000 apiece.

“Chilliwack is such a great place to visit, and events like these draw in people to experience all the great scenery, businesses and hospitality that Chilliwack has to offer,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter in a news release. “Funding like this means we can continue to enjoy arts, sports and music in our community and continue to welcome visitors with open arms.”

Nearly 100 organizations province wide are getting grants.

The NDP government announced $4.8 million for the TEP in April this year, marking the return of the program after a two-year absence due to COVID. TEP funding supports a wide range of tourism experiences, including arts, cultural, or internationally recognized sporting competitions, bolstering awareness of the event, attracting additional overnight visitors and increasing tourism benefits to communities.

“Whether it’s to cheer on athletes at the provincial curling championships or to come snap some pictures at the beautiful Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, our area has so much to offer visitors and residents,” said Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon. “Provincial funding is important to many of the events that we love and it’s great that this program is back to help make these events possible.”

The provincial government has provided over $18 million in TEP funding since 2016, supporting 317 events.

