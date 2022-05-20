Chilliwack elementary schoolers ask drivers to slow down in ‘Think of Me’ campaign

Artwork from kids was handed out to motorists at Central and Vedder Elementary schools

Students from two Chilliwack elementary schools created artwork reminding drivers to slow down in school and playground zones.

School zone and speed limit signs aren’t always enough to get people to slow down.

But what about cute artwork from little children?

RCMP employed the creative talents of kids from Chilliwack’s Central Elementary and Vedder Elementary recently, as part of a new ‘Think of Me’ initiative. Students drew pictures showing how they would tell drivers to slow down so that they can be safe.

On Wednesday, May 18, members of the Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Section and Youth Team, together with Speedwatch volunteers, ICBC and the City of Chilliwack Safer Cities program set up outside both schools, handing out ‘Think of Me’ tickets featuring the hand-drawn art.

“These tickets serve as a reminder of the importance for drivers to slow down and respect the 30 kilometre speed limits in school and playground zones,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “Not only does this initiative provide drivers with a meaningful message to slow down, but it engages students in a creative and safety-minded initiative which helps keep kids safe.”

The Chilliwack RCMP thanked staff and students from both schools for their contributions to the project, and Vrolyk offered tips for drivers.

– Obey the posted speed limit.

– Remember, in Chilliwack, school zones are 30km/hr between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. when school is in session.

– Playground zones are in effect from dusk until dawn seven days a week.

– Slow down and be realistic about travel times to reduce your risk of crashing.

– Reducing your speed gives you more time to react.

– Watch for children, especially near or around crosswalks and intersections.

– Remember children are learning from your example. Show them that you are a courteous and considerate driver.