Chilliwack eatery once again makes Yelp list of top 100 in Canada

Corner Nook Café placed 44 on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023; ranked 82 in 2021

Corner Nook Café owner Miae Pham (foreground) is seen with her staff on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The Chilliwack eatery ranked 44 on Yelp’s list of Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A Chilliwack café has once again been named one of the top 100 restaurants in Canada by Yelp.

Corner Nook Café, a breakfast and brunch spot on Young Road, ranked 44 on the list of Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023.

Yelp announced the list on Jan. 25 and the staff at Corner Nook Café heard the great news on Jan. 30.

“We’re so happy. I cried because it’s the second time we’ve placed,” said owner Miae Pham.

In 2021, Corner Nook Café was number 82. Pham said it’s a “big jump” to go from 82 to 44.

The rankings are based on public reviews, and then Yelp’s data science team analyzes the info to determine the top 100. (See ranking methodology at end of story.)

Kitchen manager Jessica Leblanc said it has been a bit difficult lately because they’ve been low on staff.

“It’s so great to know we can still be number 44 with being short-staffed,” Leblanc said. “We love the support from everybody around town. It’s so great.”

Pham said she’s very grateful that people are showing their “support for local business.”

Front of house manager Amanda Barber also praised Corner Nook Café’s customers.

“We appreciate them, we adore them. They make us who we are, so thank you to all of our customers,” Barber said.

Corner Nook Café was one of 23 eateries in B.C. on this year’s list. Number one on Yelp’s list of Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023 is The Northern Cafe and Grill in Vancouver.

Here’s how Yelp describes the methodology:

To determine Yelp’s Top Places to Eat in 2023, Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to nominate restaurants in Canada that they can’t wait to return to in 2023. Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally. Yelp further curated the list with the expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings. The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven – an accurate reflection of the Yelp community itself.

