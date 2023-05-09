Chilliwack crosswalk collision injures 2 young pedestrians

Chilliwack Fire Department, police and ambulance called to scene where children hit

Keith Wilson Road saw a collision that injured pedestrians in a crosswalk on May 9, 2023. (Google Maps)

A crosswalk collision in Chilliwack early Tuesday (May 9) at about 7:50 a.m. injured two young pedestrians.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a motor vehicle incident reported on Keith Wilson Road at Lindys.

Chilliwack Fire Department, RCMP and Emergency Health services were on scene.

Keith Wilson was closed in both directions for a time.

There was a call for an air ambulance, and a landing zone to be set up at Unsworth Elementary School which was later cancelled.

Two children were tended to by fire and then ambulance personnel by 8 a.m. and later transported to hospital in Chilliwack.

RELATED: Crash near Chadsey

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of Chilliwackcollision