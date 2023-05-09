Chilliwack crosswalk collision injures 2 young pedestrians

A crosswalk collision in Chilliwack early Tuesday (May 9) at about 7:50 a.m. injured two young pedestrians.
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a motor vehicle incident reported on Keith Wilson Road at Lindys.
Chilliwack Fire Department, RCMP and Emergency Health services were on scene.
Keith Wilson was closed in both directions for a time.
There was a call for an air ambulance, and a landing zone to be set up at Unsworth Elementary School which was later cancelled.
Two children were tended to by fire and then ambulance personnel by 8 a.m. and later transported to hospital in Chilliwack.
