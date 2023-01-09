Chilliwack cracks top 10 of U-Haul’s list of growth cities for 2022

‘Due to fewer people leaving, Chilliwack had larger percentage of arrivals,’ which explains ranking

Chilliwack made it onto U-Haul’s list of top 25 growth cities for 2022.

The only two B.C. cities to crack the top 10 were Chilliwack in tenth place, and Kelowna in the fifth spot.

People arriving in Chilliwack in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 18 per cent from 2021, according to the index, but departures fell more than 20 per cent as overall traffic from moving went down in 2022.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year.

Due to fewer people leaving, Chilliwack had a larger percentage of arrivals explaining its first appearance in the growth rankings since 2020.

According to 2021 Census results, the Chilliwack census metropolitan area (CMA) was the was the second fastest-growing in Canada, next to Kelowna’s. From 2016 to 2021, the Chilliwack CMA grew by 12.1 per cent, going from a population of 101,512, to 113,767.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Chilliwack accounted for 51.7 per cent of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the city during 2022 (compared to 48.3 per cent departures).

Migration data for the index is compiled from more than two million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

1. Chatham, ON (13)

2. Trois Rivieres, QC

3. Sarnia, ON (16)

4. Quebec City, QC (4)

5. Kelowna, BC (6)

6. Sydney, NS

7. Greater Sudbury, ON (3)

8. Brantford, ON (17)

9. Montreal, QC

10. Chilliwack, BC

11. North Bay, ON (1)

12. St. Thomas, ON (14)

13. Belleville, ON (2)

14. Saint John, NB

15. Strathroy-Caradoc, ON

16. Camrose, AB

17. Nepean, ON

18. Sherbrooke, QC

19. Salmon Arm, BC

20. Saint-Hubert, QC

21. Penticton, BC (21)

22. Sault Ste. Marie, ON (12)

23. North Vancouver, BC (10)

24. Peterborough, ON (19)

25. Fredericton, NB

2021 growth rankings in parentheses, if ranked

Find the complete 2022 U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States rankings at myuhaulstory.com.

