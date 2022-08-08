Chilliwack council turned down cannabis retail application

Applicant had been seeking a temporary use permit (TUP) to open cannabis store

Chilliwack council turned down an application for cannabis retail in Salish Plaza. (File photo)

An application for a retail cannabis store in Chilliwack’s Salish Plaza was recently turned down by council.

The applicant had been seeking a temporary use permit (TUP) rather than a rezoning under the C8 cannabis zone to open a cannabis retail store in the plaza at 1-46030 Yale Road.

City of Chilliwack staff had recommended that council turn down the TUP application given that the cannabis store would be located within the 300-metre buffer zone of two parks ( Veterans’ Memorial Park, Salish Park) as well as RainCity Housing’s supportive housing.

Council has made it clear, with its previous voting record, that it has no appetite C8 rezoning applications that require variances, such as those that fail to meet the minimum 300-metre buffer restriction.

The buffer zone was established to keep cannabis stores at a minimum distance from elementary and high schools, community centres, sports fields, playgrounds and supportive housing facilities or facilities that serve vulnerable youth. If the store is located less than 300 metres away, a development variance permit (DVP) is required from council as well as the rezoning.

Council has also previously factored in residential neighbourhood opposition, particularly in Promontory Heights where two rezonings were turned down, one on Teskey Way, and the other on Promontory Road.

The C9 cannabis zone was created in 2018 after recreational cannabis was legalized. When council updated its zoning bylaw in 2020, the cannabis zone was changed to C8.

RELATED: Cannabis retail applications rolling in for C8 zone

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabisCity of Chilliwack