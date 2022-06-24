Chilliwack council remuneration rates in 2021 showed very modest pay increases

Chilliwack mayor paid $122,181 last year, while councillors got $43,898 each, 2021 schedule shows

The annual list of 2021 remuneration and expenses for Chilliwack city council showed very modest increases in the year-over-year changes.

The mayor was paid $122,181 last year, while city councillors received $43,898 each, according to the 2021 remuneration schedule contained in the June 21 council meeting agenda.

To compare with 2020 figures, remuneration for Mayor Ken Popove went from $121,211 to $122,181 in 2021, a 0.8 per cent increase.

Councillor pay of $43,898 for 2021 was an increase of 0.799 per cent over last year’s $43,550, for what is considered a part-time job.

Popove’s expenses totalled $2,162, which was the highest on council, with $507 in “other” remuneration paid in lieu of benefits.

Councillor Jason Lum had the highest total of expenses and other remuneration together, with expenses at $2,103, and remuneration that includes payment in lieu of benefits at $4,692.

City of Chilliwack makes the information public in accordance with Section 168 of the Community Charter, along with the Financial Information Act, which says municipalities are required to prepare an annual schedule that lists the remuneration and total amount of expense payments made or reimbursed to each council member for the discharge of duties of office.

The schedule was received at the June 21 council meeting.

Council pay levels and expenses are made public every year as per the city’s remuneration and expenses bylaw, which now includes remuneration, mileage and expenses.

Changes were made to the city’s remuneration and expenses bylaw in 2018, which included removing alcohol as a reimbursable expense, and adding the requirement to publish a detailed listing of expenditures. Some out-of-town conference receipts also have to be initialled by the mayor.

