Chilliwack council offers list of frequently asked questions about Y takeover

Officials at YMCA of Greater Vancouver are preparing to take reins at leisures centres, pool

Officials at the YMCA of Greater Vancouver are preparing for the transition that will see them take the reins at Cheam Leisure Centre, Landing Leisure Centre, and Rotary Pool in Chilliwack by mid-September.

In the interim, City of Chilliwack officials have released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), to answer some of the burning questions in the minds of citizens, and do a little myth-busting about how it’s going to work under Y management.

Unlike many management contracts approved by council, this one attracted a fair bit of attention of the public, particularly about the lack of available swimming lesson opportunities at the pools, due to staff shortages.

The current FAQs has details about operating hours, rate structure, lifeguard salaries, and whether or not a YMCA membership can be used at the leisure centres. (The answer is no on that last one. )

See the FAQs page on the city website at chilliwack.com

Chilliwack city council awarded the upcoming leisure centre/pool contract to the YMCA on Aug. 16.

“Training to become a lifeguard is a serious investment of time and money, and while there is no quick-fix for this issue, we are excited about the YMCA’s vision for these facilities and their track record of success,” Mayor Ken Popove said after the council vote.

Pandemic restrictions often cited by officials as providing obstacles for municipal rec services led to limited training and recertification opportunities for lifeguards, restricted hours, and staff seeking stable employment elsewhere during the pandemic, all contributed to lifeguard and swim instructor shortages across Canada.

Many critics said they worried YMCA pricing was too expensive for families but council pointed out that city officials, not YMCA operators, will set the rates. That means there will be no change in rates under the new YMCA management.

After a transition period the YMCA is expected to take over operations in mid-September 2022, with the expectation that lifeguards will be paid the increased wages of $22 per hour, up from just under $16 per hour.

Here are the FAQs:

Q: How will this impact services at the leisure centres?

The services will remain similar, especially during the early transitional phase. The YMCA’s proposal anticipates the same operating hours from September to March 2023, with an increase in operating hours in April based on staffing levels.

Q: Will I need to get a YMCA membership to use the leisure centres now?

No. Memberships will not be required to access programs and services at the leisure centres or the Rotary Pool.

Q: Does my existing YMCA membership apply to these facilities?

No.

Q: Will the rate structure be the same as at the Chilliwack YMCA?

The drop-in and membership rates are set by council, therefore there will be no change. The basic fee structure is set by council through the parks, recreation and culture bylaw. Lesson and specialized activity fees are set by the operator.

Q: Will the YMCA pay their standard rates for lifeguards and swim instructors, or will they continue using the rates the City approved in May? ($22/hr and $20/hr for junior lifeguards)

The YMCA will pay lifeguards and swim instructors the $22 and $20 rates as decided by council earlier this year.

Q: Can the public expect service cuts when the YMCA takes over the contract?

A: The YMCA is required to meet the services as outlined in their RFP proposal and no service cuts are anticipated under the contract.

Q: Who do I contact about programming or job opportunities at the YMCA?

David Woollven, Vice President Health Fitness & Aquatics, YMCA of Greater Vancouver

david.woollven@gv.ymca.ca or 604.631.5500

Karen Price, General Manager, Chilliwack Family YMCA

karen.price@gv.ymca.ca or 604.316.2858

