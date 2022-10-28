Chilliwack city councillor Sue Knott received a fond farewell from colleagues after 14 years

‘As a team of mayor and councillors we accomplished some amazing things during that time,’ she said

Outgoing Coun. Sue Knott listening to tributes and appreciation from colleagues for her 14 years on council on Oct. 18, 2022. (City of Chilliwack video screenshot)

Members of Chilliwack city council offered a fond farewell to outgoing Coun. Sue Knott on Oct. 18 at her last meeting.

Mayor Ken Popove and and councillors shared tributes, gratitude and appreciation for Knott’s 14 years at the council table, where she chaired or vice-chaired almost every committee there was.

Knott was a great role model for Coun. Harv Westeringh in his first term of office on council, he said.

“Thank you very much for taking me under your wing these past four years, chairing the public art committee with me, and just being a good mentor all around,” Westeringh said. “Thank you for that, and I wish you a happy retirement.”

Coun. Jason Lum extended “a huge congratulations” to Knott.

They go back a long ways, Lum said, having worked in lots of different capacities together.

“I am certainly going to miss your sense of humour, and your hard work, and just your uncanny ability to tell it like it is, when we need it. I know you’re going to have wonderful retirement from council, but there are so many things in the community that you’ll keep working on, and if by chance you get tired of those things, you will have a bright future in colour commentary during elections,” Lum said.

Coun. Bud Mercer asked for a moment as he poured the outgoing councillor a glass of water “for the 191st time,” he quipped.

He echoed Lum mentioning Coun. Knott’s “ability to tell it like it is,” which he said he found “refreshing” in the councillor who always sat to his left.

“It’s in your DNA to serve, so I have absolutely no doubt that our paths will cross again soon,” Mercer added.

The mayor was next.

”Thank you, Sue, for all your time on council,” Popove said.

They first got to know each other years ago when Coun. Attrill was head of the Chilliwack Chamber and he was at the BIA.

“I’m sure we’ll still see you out and about, still connected to the city, and I wish you all the best for your future.”

Knott said a few words after hearing the heartfelt tributes from her colleagues.

“What a wonderful experience the last 14 years have been,” Knott said, becoming emotional within the first minute. “I have been honoured to have a say in the future of Chilliwack, and we, as a team of mayor and councillors, have accomplished some amazing things during that time.”

She pointed to the new Cultural Centre, the Sardis Library, and the long-awaited revitalization of the downtown core.

“That was a long, uphill battle, but the Algra Brothers have brought our dreams into reality.

“We have dealt with floods, atmospheric rivers, the opioid crisis, homelessness, mental health issues, rising crime rates, a housing crisis, and one very scandalous councillor.”

Coun. Knott said she had the pleasure of chairing or vice-chairing “almost every committee” at city hall.

“I have loved it all because I have had a tireless team of city staff doing all the hard work behind the scenes,” she said, tearing up once again. “And honestly, I don’t get enough recognition for the amazing work they do.”

“I have absolutely loved my role as the Chair of the Public Art Advisory Committee the most. We have been able to grow the inventory of public art in Chilliwack and it continues to grow exponentially.

“That is our committee’s legacy. So proud of them!

“I have the privilege to meet and interact with so many exceptional individuals and organizations, and have made some lifelong friends. I will miss my life at city hall more than you could possibly know but what a great team you have elected. I am absolutely thrilled; I love them all. Democracy is shining bright in Chilliwack!

“In closing I just want to add one thing – so you won’t forget me.

“Every time you drive around the Evans Roundabout, remember I brought you the much loved and hated flowers.”

