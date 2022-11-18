Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday Service in Chilliwack on Sunday, February 21, 2021. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday Service in Chilliwack on Sunday, February 21, 2021. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

Chilliwack pastor found guilty of hosting church service in violation of COVID rules

Rev. John Koopman’s lawyer to make Charter argument that prohibition violated freedom of religion

One of the Chilliwack church pastors charged with violating pandemic gathering restrictions in 2020 who fought the ticket was found guilty last week.

But it’s not over yet.

While Judge Andrea Ormiston found Rev. John Koopman guilty of acting contrary to a COVID-19-related measures order in a decision on Nov. 8, a conviction was not entered because Koopman intends to make a Charter challenge of the legislation that made the gathering illegal.

The narrow question Ormiston ruled on after a four-day hearing in August, was did Koopman organize or host the church event on Dec. 6, 2020.

Koopman along with pastors James Butler and Timothy Champ – of Chilliwack Free Reformed Church, Free Grace Baptist Church, and Valley Heights Community Church respectively – each faced more than a dozen violation tickets for incidents in December 2020 and January 2021.

Rev. John Koopman of Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack who was found guilty of violating COVID-19 orders on religious gatherings. (Screenshot www.sermonaudio.com)

Rev. John Koopman of Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack who was found guilty of violating COVID-19 orders on religious gatherings. (Screenshot www.sermonaudio.com)

Each violation comes with a $2,300 fine.

In May 2022, however, Crown dropped 24 of the COVID violation tickets totalling $55,200 in fines against the thee pastors, but several more remained in effect.

READ MORE: Crown drops COVID charges against Chilliwack pastors accused of violating public health orders

READ MORE: Trial begins for 3 Chilliwack church pastors fighting COVID gathering restriction tickets

The churches held services despite orders banning in-person church services as far back as November 2020. It was Dec. 6 and 13 of that year when Chilliwack RCMP members responded to complaints of groups gathering at the three churches.

An RCMP officer attended Free Reformed Church on Dec. 6, understanding a service would be held based on information from the church’s website. He counted approximately 39 people leave the building and attend to vehicles in the church parking lot. They were wearing masks and were in small groups.

There was no doubt or debate that a church service took place on Dec. 6. The question was only if Koopman organized or hosted it in violation of the then-new Gathering and Events Order.

Judge Ormiston found that Koopman was indeed a host of the event, despite his arguments to the contrary.

“Given police warnings, I find Pastor Koopman was well aware that worship services were prohibited by the order, and I find that he was in a position in the church to influence others” Ormiston wrote in her decision. “Pastor Koopman’s conscience dictated that he must continue to lead in-person worship services on behalf of the church and encourage others to attend, and in so doing he has violated the order by hosting an event.”

Koopman’s counsel Paul Jaffe is a lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), the Alberta-based organization defending the pastors.

A JCCF spokesperson have said that the province “discriminated against houses of worship” by way of the public health orders.

“Twenty-five people could attend an indoor workout class, 50 people could go to a support group, but not even five people were permitted to gather for religious worship in a church, masjid, gurdwara, temple or synagogue under the provincial health orders,” JCCF lawyer Marty Moore said. “The Justice Centre is committed to defending the constitutional freedoms of all Canadians, including their freedom to worship and right to equal treatment under the law.”

While Ormiston found Koopman guilty regarding this ticket, she did not enter a conviction pending his constitutional challenge of the order itself.

READ MORE: Two Chilliwack churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

READ MORE: Group behind church court challenges hired private investigator to follow Manitoba judge

READ MORE: Judge dismisses charter application of pastor on trial for violating health orders

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCourtCOVID-19Religionreligious freedom

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Agassiz-Harrison area wildfires are human-caused: B.C. Wildfire Service
Next story
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western New York

Just Posted

Before running for mayor of Chilliwack, tow truck company owner Dave Rowan drove around in 2017 with a sign on his truck that said “Give em all fentanyl.” (Chilliwack Progress file)
OPINION: In praise of incrementalism and the unsatisfying middle of the road

Rev. John Koopman of Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack who was found guilty of violating COVID-19 orders on religious gatherings. (Screenshot www.sermonaudio.com)
Chilliwack pastor found guilty of hosting church service in violation of COVID rules

Residents on Limbert Road have been issued an evacuation alert due to the nearby wildfire. (Photo/Corinna Lanyon)
UPDATE: Agassiz-Harrison area wildfires are human-caused: B.C. Wildfire Service

Steven Gauthier was convicted in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster on Feb. 5, 2020 of aggravated sexual assault for having sex with a woman while HIV positive and not informing her of his infection. He was sentenced to four years in prison on June 25, 2021. His appeal was dismissed on Nov. 14, 2022. (Facebook)
Appeal dismissed for Chilliwack man who failed to disclose HIV status to sexual partner