Chilliwack children cast ballots for Student Vote 2022

Students from 17 Chilliwack-area schools went to the polls last week to vote in their version the 2022 municipal election.

It’s the third time Student Vote has been conducted at the municipal level.

Mt. Slesse teacher Eldon McLeod explained that getting students to practice voting now makes it far more likely they’ll vote for real when they come of age.

“It’s getting them engaged, and they’re very interested in the results,” he said. “They come in Monday and they want to see whom they elected and how that compares to the actual results, and the results of other schools. And we also try to put students in charge of the process to organize what’s happening as much as possible.”

At Mt. Slesse, leadership students welcomed students to the ‘polling station’ inside the school’s small gymnasium. Designed to mirror real life, students visited a table to have their name checked off. They were handed a ballot, filled it out behind a screen and deposited it in a ballot box.

“It’s good at this age to learn how to vote so that when we’re 18 and we are allowed to vote, we know how and it’s not as scary and nerve wracking,” said 13-year-old Mt. Slesse student Tyler Edgington “We are getting older and we are getting more involved with the community, so it’s good that we’re learning about what’s going on and we’re not just clueless about the plans for Chilliwack and our school board.”

RELATED: Chilliwack voter turnout for the 2022 election was only 23 per cent

RELATED: Nicole Huitema Read joins Chilliwack city council as only non-incumbent elected

As you’d expect, some students took the exercise more seriously than others, and the lack of knowledge showed up in the results.

Craig Hill and Brett Bowker were elected to council by Mt. Slesse. In real life, they were the 11th and 12th place candidates in a field of 12.

“There’s a lot of preparation done in some classes, but then you also have kids showing up on voting day who haven’t paid much attention to it at all,” McLeod noted. “That’s sort of indicative of the general population too, where some people do a lot of research and others don’t do much at all.”

Local schools participating in Student Vote were Mt. Slesse, Robertson Elementary, Promontory Heights, Strathcona Elementary, Vedder Middle, Mount Cheam Christian, McCammon Elementary, A.D. Rundle Middle, Timothy Christian, F.G. Leary Elementary, Rosedale Traditional, Watson Elementary, Vedder Elementary, Chilliwack Middle, Tyson Elementary, Little Mountain Elementary and La Verendrye Elementary.

District wide, Ken Popove won the mayor’s race, but challenger Ian Carmichael had a strong showing in the student vote. In actuality, Popove won the race by a margin of 12,028 to 4,056 but in the students’ eyes the race favoured Popove 1,035 to 709.

Students elected Jason Lum, Chris Kloot, Jeff Shields, Harv Westeringh, Amber Price and Brett Bowker for council.

Price came close in the real election, finishing seventh. Bowker was a non-factor, finishing 11th out of 12 candidates.

Where the students diverged most from the adults was with the school board.

The real election saw progressive candidates secure five of seven seats, with Carin Bondar, Willow Reichelt and David Swankey earning re-election along with new trustees Margaret Reid and Teri Westerby. Right-leaning candidates Heather Maas and Richard Procee rounded out the board.

The school vote flipped the results, giving right-leaning candidates a 5-2 majority.

Barry Neufeld and Heather Maahs were re-elected along with first-time trustees Procee, Elliott Friesen and Kaethe Jones. Progressives Bondar and Swankey rounded out the students’ school board.

52,591 students participated in Student Vote province wide, representing 435 schools from 97 municipalities and regional districts.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackElection 2022