Chilliwack Chamber to hold lively panel discussion featuring Stólō leaders

Conversations with Indigenous Leaders, Nov. 2, at Tzeachten Hall. This photo of the Coqualeetza house post and memorial behind the longhouse was taken Sept. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Correcting misconceptions and myth-busting will be part of a lively discussion over lunch featuring local Stólō leaders.

Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to a ‘Conversation with Indigenous Leaders,’ set for Nov. 2 at Tzeachten Community Hall, where the price of admission includes lunch.

The event will be moderated by Councillor Sandra Bonner-Pederson of Tzeachten First Nation.

Panelists will include Chief David Jimmie, Chief Derek Epp, Chief Robert Gladstone, and Stólō Service Agency executive director Willie Hall.

“The objective of the event is to share information and correct misconceptions or myths that exist today,” according to the Chamber invitation. “Expect open, honest dialogue and come prepared to ask questions you would love to hear answers to.”

The discussion could take on economic development, taxation, infrastructure, or relationships and collaboration, and there will be some time for Q&A.

Conversation with Indigenous Leaders, Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon to 3 p.m., Tzeachten Community Hall, 45855 Promontory Road, Chamber members – $15, Non-members – $20. Registration required.

Lunch will be provided.

