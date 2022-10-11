Conversations with Indigenous Leaders, Nov. 2, at Tzeachten Hall. This photo of the Coqualeetza house post and memorial behind the longhouse was taken Sept. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Conversations with Indigenous Leaders, Nov. 2, at Tzeachten Hall. This photo of the Coqualeetza house post and memorial behind the longhouse was taken Sept. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack Chamber to hold lively panel discussion featuring Stólō leaders

‘Expect open, honest dialogue and come prepared to ask questions,’ according to event invite

Correcting misconceptions and myth-busting will be part of a lively discussion over lunch featuring local Stólō leaders.

Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to a ‘Conversation with Indigenous Leaders,’ set for Nov. 2 at Tzeachten Community Hall, where the price of admission includes lunch.

The event will be moderated by Councillor Sandra Bonner-Pederson of Tzeachten First Nation.

Panelists will include Chief David Jimmie, Chief Derek Epp, Chief Robert Gladstone, and Stólō Service Agency executive director Willie Hall.

“The objective of the event is to share information and correct misconceptions or myths that exist today,” according to the Chamber invitation. “Expect open, honest dialogue and come prepared to ask questions you would love to hear answers to.”

The discussion could take on economic development, taxation, infrastructure, or relationships and collaboration, and there will be some time for Q&A.

Conversation with Indigenous Leaders, Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon to 3 p.m., Tzeachten Community Hall, 45855 Promontory Road, Chamber members – $15, Non-members – $20. Registration required.

Lunch will be provided.

RELATED: Chamber event featured film of survivor stories

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackIndigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Some power outages but no major problems after blustery windstorm sweeps B.C.
Next story
Sentencing to begin for Dutch man linked to death of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Just Posted

Tammy White of Chilliwack was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022. (RCMP handout)
UPDATE: Body of missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman found in Fraser River near Mission

Conversations with Indigenous Leaders, Nov. 2, at Tzeachten Hall. This photo of the Coqualeetza house post and memorial behind the longhouse was taken Sept. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Chamber to hold lively panel discussion featuring Stólō leaders

Hand of a person casting a vote into the ballot box during elections. (File photo)
Chilliwack Votes 2022: The Progress Q&A with city council candidates – Part 3

Hand of a person casting a vote into the ballot box during elections. (File photo)
Chilliwack Votes 2022: The Progress Q&A with city council candidates – Part 2