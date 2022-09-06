Chilliwack business leader Nicole Huitema Read seeking a seat on city council

‘I believe now more than ever, our community needs progress on issues we agree on,’ candidate said

Chilliwack business leader Nicole Huitema Read has declared her intention to run for a seat on city council.

The lifelong Chilliwack resident is general manager of Community Futures South Fraser, an organization that works with Chilliwack’s Economic Resource Network (CERN).

Prior to Community Futures, she and her husband spent the last 25 years owning and operating multiple Chilliwack businesses.

“I opened my first company at the age of 25 and never looked back,” said Huitema Read. “After 25 years of starting and developing my own businesses, I now have the opportunity to support other local entrepreneurs who are working hard to make our city a richer, more diverse place to live.”

Through Chilliwack Healthier Community, Huitema Read has also served on task teams dedicated to poverty reduction, food security, mental health awareness, and transportation innovations. She is a longtime Rotary Club of Chilliwack member, and former board member of the Ann Davis Transition Society.

Huitema Read was born in Chilliwack and raised on her parent’s dairy farm.

“I’ve spent my entire life listening, serving, and working towards the future of Chilliwack, so like all of us, I’ve been impacted by the rapid growth that our community is experiencing,” she said.

”I believe that now more than ever, our community needs progress on issues we agree on, like better roadways, increased law enforcement, more flood protection, and initiatives encouraging long-term economic stability.”

Huitema Read supports:

· Keeping business taxes/fees low;

· Protecting the ALR;

· Making roadways easier, safer to travel by foot/ bicycle;

· Increasing the safety of our neighbourhoods;

· Maintaining reasonable property taxes;

· Enhancing our network of parks and trails, and

· Working with provincial/federal partners to maintain and raise the dikes where needed.

For more about Huitema Read’s platform, www.nicolehuitemaread.ca.

