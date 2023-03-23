Chilliwack-area non-profits receive community gaming grants from B.C. government

Five local organizations focused on the environment and public safety get funding

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve on March 18, 2015. The non-profit Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve is receiving $20,000 from the provincial government through the Community Gaming Grants program. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Five Chilliwack non-profits are sharing $180,000 from the provincial government’s Community Gaming Grants program. The money is earmarked for groups involved with environmental and public safety initiatives.

On the public safety side, work can include restorative justice, firefighting, search and rescue, emergency preparedness and community safety. Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association receives $51,000 while the Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club gets $17,500 and Chilliwack Search and Rescue Society nets $15,000.

“The organizations we’re supporting provide unique and vital services to people here in Chilliwack.” said Chilliwack NDP MLA Dan Coulter. “I’m glad that these grants will help them continue their work to make our community a better and safer place for everyone.”

On the environmental side, work can include animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs. The Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Society receives $76,000 while the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society gets $20,000.

“Not-for-profits provide so many important services in our community for people, animals, and the environment,” said Chilliwack-Kent NDP MLA Kelli Paddon. “This round of grants will help support the amazing Chilliwack Search and Rescue Society, as well as helping the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Society find loving homes for displaced animals.”

More than 281 non-profits province-wide are sharing $12 million in new funding. Community Gaming Grants provide $140 million per year from gaming revenue to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations.

“I recognize and appreciate the work that local non-profits do for communities throughout the province,” said Anne Kang, B.C. minister of municipal affairs. “Non-profits deliver vital programming that directly supports people throughout B.C. and we want to ensure they have the resources to continue.”

