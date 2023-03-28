Chilliwack answers B.C. call for more incentives for energy-switching with top-up rebates

Starting April 1 Chilliwack homeowners will be eligible for municipal top-up rebates

Chilliwack homeowners will be eligible for municipal top-up rebates from the B.C. government starting April 1, which is in addition to provincial CleanBC BetterHomes rebates.

“In response to the province’s call for local governments to offer additional incentives to increase uptake in their jurisdiction, Chilliwack is encouraging energy efficiency to reduce our community’s greenhouse gas emissions,” City of Chilliwack officials said on their municipal top-ups page.

Chilliwack top-ups will include:

• Up to $2,000 for a heat pump fuel switching;

• Up to $1,500 for electrical service upgrade;

• Up to $1,000 for a heat-pump water heater fuel switching.

The CleanBC Better Homes program offers provincially funded rebates for homeowners upgrading their space and water heating systems, completing energy assessments or improving their homes efficiency.

The rebates depend on which utility provider supplies the energy to the home, BC Hydro, Fortis BC or a municipal utility.

The goal is cutting energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in the residential housing sector by improving household energy efficiency.

For the FAQs details www.betterhomesbc.ca

Contact CleanBC at: 1-844-881-9790

