Chilliwack and Eastern Fraser Valley reporters win several provincial journalism awards

Chilliwack Progress photojournalist Jenna Hauck won a Ma Murray award in the spot news photo category for this image she took of a barn fire on Carey Road on April 13, 2022. There were no animals in the chicken barn when it caught fire. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The Chilliwack Progress received two honours at the annual B.C. & Yukon Community NewsMedia Association’s 2023 Ma Murray Awards on Thursday, May 4.

Chilliwack Progress reporter Jenna Hauck won first place in the Spot News Photo Award category for her photos of a chicken barn fire on Carey Road on April 13, 2022.

READ MORE: ‘Fortunately, there were no animals’ in Chilliwack chicken barn when it caught fire

The Progress as a whole received third place honours in its Newspaper Excellence category based on circulation.

Also a first-place winner was former Progress reporter and current Abbotsford News reporter Jessica Peters for her Feature Article for “Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died.”

READ MORE: Video: Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died

Peters also won a second-place award for the Columnist category for “Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Abbotsford News reporter celebrate end of cancer journey.”

READ MORE: Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Abbotsford News reporter celebrate end of cancer journey

Other awards from the Eastern Fraser Valley:

Portrait/Personality Photo Award

Mission Record – Patrick Penner – Mission’s last cobbler – 3rd

Special Section Award

Abbotsford News – Stronger Together – 2nd

John Collison Investigative Journalism Award

Mission Record – Patrick Penner – Harassment complaints plague corrections – 2nd

Feature Video Award

Mission Record – Kevin Mills – Mission mural project nears completion – 2nd

Multimedia Feature Story Award

Abbotsford News – Ben Lypka – Vancouver Canucks draft and development and what it means for Abbotsford – 2nd

Also the subject of a special honour was former Chilliwack Progress and Abbotsford News editor, and now retired from his most recent job as editorial director for Black Press, Andy Holota. Holota was given the Eric Dunning Award for Dedication and Service to the Community Newspaper Industry.

”Andy Holota volunteered in many roles throughout the B.C. news media industry. He spent many years on the Press Council as well as the BCYCNA board of directors.

“He has been a tireless advocate and mentor for many journalists over his career. Andy has always been a person that many in the industry could count on to help guide us through any obstacle as his knowledge and confidence of that knowledge was unwavering.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

AwardschilliwackCommunity