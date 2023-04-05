Chilliwack and Eastern Fraser Valley reporters recognized by provincial journalism awards

Your local journalists at Black Press Eastern Fraser Valley newspapers are among those across British Columbia and the Yukon being recognized for great work last year at the annual Ma Murray Awards.
Chilliwack Progress reporter Jenna Hauck is a finalist in the Spot News Photo Award category for her photos of a chicken barn fire on Carey Road on April 13, 2022.
The Progress is also a finalist in its Newspaper Excellence category based on circulation.
Also recognized is former Progress reporter and current Abbotsford News reporter Jessica Peters for Feature Article for “Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died” and for the Columnist Award for “Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Abbotsford News reporter celebrate end of cancer journey.”
Here are all the finalists from the Eastern Fraser Valley:
Portrait/Personality Photo Award
Mission Record – Mission’s last cobbler
Spot News Photo Award
The Chilliwack Progress – Jenna Hauck – Barn fire on Carey Road
Feature Article Award
Abbotsford News – Jessica Peters – Video: Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died
Columnist Award
Abbotsford News – Jessica Peters – Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Abbotsford News reporter celebrate end of cancer journey
Special Section Award
Abbotsford News – Stronger Together
John Collison Investigative Journalism Award
Mission Record – Harassment complaints plague corrections
Feature Video Award
Mission Record – Kevin Mills – Mission mural project nears completion
Multimedia Feature Story Award
Abbotsford News – Ben Lypka – Vancouver Canucks draft and development and what it means for Abbotsford
Winners will be announced on May 4.
