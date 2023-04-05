Chilliwack and Eastern Fraser Valley reporters recognized by provincial journalism awards

Reporter Jenna Hauck up for spot news photo award; Progress up for newspaper excellence

Chilliwack Progress photojournalist Jenna Hauck is up for a Ma Murray award in the spot news photo category for this image she took of a barn fire on Carey Road on April 13, 2022. There were no animals in the chicken barn when it caught fire. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Your local journalists at Black Press Eastern Fraser Valley newspapers are among those across British Columbia and the Yukon being recognized for great work last year at the annual Ma Murray Awards.

Chilliwack Progress reporter Jenna Hauck is a finalist in the Spot News Photo Award category for her photos of a chicken barn fire on Carey Road on April 13, 2022.

READ MORE: ‘Fortunately, there were no animals’ in Chilliwack chicken barn when it caught fire

The Progress is also a finalist in its Newspaper Excellence category based on circulation.

Also recognized is former Progress reporter and current Abbotsford News reporter Jessica Peters for Feature Article for “Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died” and for the Columnist Award for “Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Abbotsford News reporter celebrate end of cancer journey.”

Here are all the finalists from the Eastern Fraser Valley:

Portrait/Personality Photo Award

Mission Record – Mission’s last cobbler

Spot News Photo Award

The Chilliwack Progress – Jenna Hauck – Barn fire on Carey Road

Feature Article Award

Abbotsford News – Jessica Peters – Video: Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died

Columnist Award

Abbotsford News – Jessica Peters – Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Abbotsford News reporter celebrate end of cancer journey

Special Section Award

Abbotsford News – Stronger Together

John Collison Investigative Journalism Award

Mission Record – Harassment complaints plague corrections

Feature Video Award

Mission Record – Kevin Mills – Mission mural project nears completion

Multimedia Feature Story Award

Abbotsford News – Ben Lypka – Vancouver Canucks draft and development and what it means for Abbotsford

Winners will be announced on May 4.

