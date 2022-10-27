Chief David Jimmie of Chilliwack earns lifetime achievement award for Indigenous business

Squiala Chief Dave Jimmie was honoured in early October with the 2022 ‘Award of Distinction for Lifetime Achievement’ as an Indigenous entrepreneur from the BC Achievement Foundation. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

Squiala Chief David Jimmie of Chilliwack was honoured with the 2022 ‘Award of Distinction for Lifetime Achievement’ as an Indigenous entrepreneur from the BC Achievement Foundation.

Recipients of the 2022 Indigenous Business Awards, including Jimmie, were announced Oct. 3 by the BC Achievement Foundation as way to honour contributions of extraordinary Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs across B.C.

Jimmie has been exceedingly busy this decade, as president of the Stólō Nation Chiefs Council, and Tz’elxweyeqw Tribe Management Limited, and CEO of Squiala First Nation.

His traditional name, Lenéx wí :ót, means ‘one who works for the people’ which echoes his leadership philosophy that strong relationships are key to creating capacity for his people.

He is also chair of Western Indigenous Pipeline Group, president of the Eagle Landing Limited Partnership, and owner of DJimmie Construction.

Jimmie obtained an MBA in aboriginal business and leadership from SFU in 2014.

“When we come together to celebrate Indigenous business achievement, we are also blazing a path for today’s youth and for the generations that will follow. The Indigenous Business Award program recognizes business achievement, honouring innovative ideas and new ways of making our economy more robust and more inclusive,” said Anne Giardini, chair of the BC Achievement Foundation.

The award program gives voice to Indigenous entrepreneurship while modelling success for others to follow. Now in its 14th year, it counts more than 200 businesses among its alumni. The award theme for 2022 was: “Thuyshaynum: preparing the path, directing the feet,” referring to the tireless work of correcting misperceptions of Indigenous history and building “respectful, meaningful” relationships.

Chief Jimmie is also a board member of the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation, the Sts’ailes Development Corporation and Tourism Chilliwack.

He has served as co-chair of the AFN National Committee on Fiscal Relations with Canada, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, and the board of New Relationship Trust. Chief Jimmie’s commitment to inclusivity reflects his intent to unite the Indigenous and non-Indigenous worlds.

“A changemaker who leads by example, Chief Jimmie is an inspiration and mentor to everyone he aims to serve.”

RELATED: Flood impacts across the territory

RELATED: David Jimmie: Portrait of a Leader

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community LeadershipIndigenous