Traffic blocked at Prest and Yale with truck in ditch. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Traffic blocked at Prest and Yale with truck in ditch. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chicken transport truck ends up in ditch in Chilliwack closing Prest Road

No one was injured after semi slid partially into ditch after failing turn at Prest and Yale

Prest Road was closed to traffic in Chilliwack Wednesday morning (May 10) after a semi truck failed to take the corner and ended up partially in the ditch.

The incident happened some time before 8:25 a.m.

The truck was travelling eastbound on Yale Road and attempted to turn south onto Prest Road.

No one was injured after the back end of the truck, filled with live chickens, went off the road.

The truck narrowly missed a utility pole. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver called for a tow truck to attend the scene.

A semi truck hauling live chickens narrowly missed hitting a utility pole at Yale Road and Prest Road on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A semi truck hauling live chickens narrowly missed hitting a utility pole at Yale Road and Prest Road on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RELATED: Truck in ditch last year

City of Chilliwack

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Head of ‘non-political’ B.C. group meets China’s Xi Jinping at gathering of ‘fresh troops’
Next story
Township votes to split from shared RCMP detachment with City

Just Posted

Traffic blocked at Prest and Yale with truck in ditch. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chicken transport truck ends up in ditch in Chilliwack closing Prest Road

Ledgeview Golf Club General Manager Brad Clapp says the course is ready for Friday’s RBC Canadian Open regional qualifier. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club ready to host RBC Canadian Open qualifier

Vehicle into tree on Hope River Road. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Sirens rang out on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack after vehicle hit a tree

The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Museum saw exhibition admissions more than doubled to 5,086 in 2022

Pop-up banner image