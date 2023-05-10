Chicken transport truck ends up in ditch in Chilliwack closing Prest Road

No one was injured after semi slid partially into ditch after failing turn at Prest and Yale

Traffic blocked at Prest and Yale with truck in ditch. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Prest Road was closed to traffic in Chilliwack Wednesday morning (May 10) after a semi truck failed to take the corner and ended up partially in the ditch.

The incident happened some time before 8:25 a.m.

The truck was travelling eastbound on Yale Road and attempted to turn south onto Prest Road.

No one was injured after the back end of the truck, filled with live chickens, went off the road.

Corner of Yale Road and Prest in #Chilliwack right now.

Prest is completely blocked. pic.twitter.com/JAAJbfQE3d — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) May 10, 2023

The truck narrowly missed a utility pole. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver called for a tow truck to attend the scene.

A semi truck hauling live chickens narrowly missed hitting a utility pole at Yale Road and Prest Road on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

