Chawathil’s Aaron Pete takes business advisory role

Chawathil First Nation’s Aaron Pete has been hired as Business Recovery Advisor for Community Futures North Fraser and Stó:lō Community Futures.

Community Futures is a non-profit created to support local small business and promote economic growth. The organization provides support through business advisory services, training and loans.

According to a news release, Pete’s role will be to “support Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses, communities and not-for-profits by providing one-on-one support to ensure that owners and managers are able to effectively and efficiently access programs and services that will assist with their ongoing sustainability.”

Originally from Chilliwack, Pete recently completed law school at UBC, where he was particularly interested in First Nations legal traditions, business organization, taxation and economic development. He is the creator and host of the Bigger Than Me podcast, where he interviews leaders from across British Columbia. He is a social media manager for Alpine Legal Services, and sits on the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Board of Directors.

For more info, see more visit northfraser.org or stolocf.ca

