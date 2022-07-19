Charges laid in Yaletown homicide; police say suspect and victim were strangers

A Vancouver woman has been charged and is in custody following last week’s stabbing in Yaletown .

Justin Morhmann, 29, was taken to hospital last Monday but died a short time later. Lindsay Scott, 34, is in custody. Photo provided by Vancouver Police Department

A Vancouver woman has been charged following last week’s fatal stabbing in Yaletown.

Vancouver police arrested 34-year-old Lindsay Scott Sunday night after a week-long investigation into the murder of Justin Mohrmann.

The 29-year-old victim was stabbed while walking near Smithe and Homer streets around 8:30 a.m. on July 11.

“We believe they were strangers” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Police first identified a suspect near the crime scene after witnesses called 911 to report the stabbing. After collecting evidence prosecutors approved one count of second-degree murder against Scott.

Police are continuing to investigate and have released a picture of Mohrmann, hoping the public will come forward with more information.

Anyone who believes they may have interacted with Scott the morning of July 11 is asked to call VPD homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.

The stabbing was the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

