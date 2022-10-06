Charges laid in Abbotsford stabbing that caused serious injuries

Charges have been laid in relation to a stabbing that occurred Sunday morning (Oct. 2) in Abbotsford.
Derek Wilkinson, 39, was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and has since been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
He remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Oct. 13.
Police previously reported that a 41-year-old man was found injured at 5:37 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Meadow Fair shopping complex in the area of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.
It was soon confirmed that the man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.
Wilkinson was previously in the news in January 2021, when the Abbotsford Police Department said he was wanted for a domestic assault and breaching his probation.
He still has charges before the courts for assault, uttering threats and theft from December 2021 and resisting a peace officer from April 2022.
According to the provincial court database, Wilkinson has several prior convictions for offences such as assault, theft, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, drug possession, and multiple counts of breaching his bail and probation conditions.
