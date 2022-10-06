Charges laid in Abbotsford stabbing that caused serious injuries

Victim, 41, was found by police Oct. 2 in parking lot of shopping complex

The Abbotsford Police Department arrested Derek Wilkinson on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and he has now been charged in relation to a stabbing on Oct. 2.

Charges have been laid in relation to a stabbing that occurred Sunday morning (Oct. 2) in Abbotsford.

Derek Wilkinson, 39, was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and has since been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Oct. 13.

Police previously reported that a 41-year-old man was found injured at 5:37 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Meadow Fair shopping complex in the area of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.

RELATED: Man, 41, seriously injured in stabbing in Abbotsford

It was soon confirmed that the man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Wilkinson was previously in the news in January 2021, when the Abbotsford Police Department said he was wanted for a domestic assault and breaching his probation.

RELATED: Man wanted for domestic assault in Abbotsford is arrested

He still has charges before the courts for assault, uttering threats and theft from December 2021 and resisting a peace officer from April 2022.

According to the provincial court database, Wilkinson has several prior convictions for offences such as assault, theft, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, drug possession, and multiple counts of breaching his bail and probation conditions.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePolicestabbing