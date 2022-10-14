Charge laid in stabbing of homeless man in Mission

Victim was airlifted with serious injuries after incident on Sept. 12

Charges have been laid in relation to the stabbing of a homeless man that occurred Sept. 12 in Mission.

According to the provincial court database, John Ross Powers, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Mission RCMP previously reported that they were called to a fast food restaurant at The Junction Shopping Centre on London Avenue after an injured man came in and asked for help.

First responders quickly learned that the 37-year-old man had a serious stab wound to his chest. He was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

Police at that time said a suspect had been identified, and they were trying to locate him.

Powers was charged on Sept. 14 and remained in custody until his release on Thursday (Oct. 13), according to the database.

The records indicate that Powers has also been charged with aggravated assault for an incident on Aug. 30 in Mission, but no details are available.

Court documents indicate that Powers was sentenced to just over six years in prison in 2015 for conspiracy to kidnapping, using a restricted weapon in kidnapping, and possessing a restricted weapon.

He had 10 months left in prison after factoring in credit for time served before sentencing.

Four others were charged and went on trial for the same 2011 incident, which involved attempting to extort $1 million from the victim, using violence or threats of violence.

Powers expected to pocket $150,000 of the anticipated payment, the court documents state.

The sentencing judge said Powers was not the planner or leader of the kidnapping, but maintained surveillance on the victim and participated in the actual abduction.

Later in 2015, Powers was sentenced to an additional four years in prison for being in possession of six guns and almost 800 rounds of ammunition which were stored in a Burnaby apartment.

