Charge laid in 2022 fatal hit-and-run in Abbotsford

Pedestrian Laurie Brietzke, 47, died in hospital two days after collision

A charge has been laid in relation to a hit-and-run collision that killed a 47-year-old woman in Abbotsford in December.

According to the provincial court database, Niki Vo (born in 2001) has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The charge was sworn Thursday (May 11) in Abbotsford provincial court.

Laurie Brietzke was walking in the area of Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road at about 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2022, when she was struck by a car.

The driver left the scene, but was located by police shortly after. Police said in a press release the following day that the driver had been identified and was being questioned by police.

Brietzke, a mom of two sons, died of her injuries two days later in hospital. She had recently moved to Abbotsford from Kelowna to be with her fiance.

Vo is scheduled to make her first court appearance on June 19.

Breaking News

