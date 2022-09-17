Change of command for Pacific region of Correctional Service of Canada

Constance Hourie is the new regional deputy commissioner for the Pacific region of the Correctional Service of Canada. (CSC photo)

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a change of command ceremony in the Pacific region on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing regional deputy commissioner Denis Boucher, to incoming regional deputy commissioner Constance Hourie.

The CSC stated in a press release that the ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role and “the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.”

“This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader’s pledge to support CSC’s mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders,” the release states.

The CSC Pacific regional headquarters is located in Abbotsford and manages eight federal institutions in Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz, Harrison Mills, Hope and Vancouver Island.

The region also manages 15 parole offices and one community correctional centre.

