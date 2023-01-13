Cascadia Air shuts down flights to Chilliwack, Abbotsford and other cities citing tough times

‘We recognize that this decision is going to have a significant impact on those we serve’

Cascadia Air has ceased its commuter air service operations according to a Jan. 11 announcement. Cascadia held a ribbon-cutting at the Chilliwack Airport in this file photo with Cascadia CEO Jeremy Barrett shaking hands with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove on July 6, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Cascadia Air has shut down operations to six B.C. destinations including Chilliwack and Abbotsford that started last spring.

The state of the economy is to blame, according to a notice from Cascadia Airways management on their website.

“This past year has been a difficult economic year for our small commuter airline,” the notice of Jan. 11 read.

“Higher overall costs” made it unsustainable for the small airline with fewer than a dozen employees to continue.

Cascadia had been offering charter services and non-stop scheduled flights to and from Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Penticton, Vernon, Campbell River, Tofino, and Haida Gwaii. Their fleet comprised smaller aircraft like Piper Navajo Chieftains and King Air C90s.

“This was not an easy decision to make as we value the employees, customers and communities we have served since our airline began operations during the height of the pandemic.”

Cascadia Air helped people who were stranded in the Fraser Valley after the highway closed by flying them to Vancouver after the floods of November 2021.

“We recognize that this decision is going to have a significant impact on those we serve. The traumatic weather events (fires and floods) during the past few years, have demonstrated the need for a service such as ours.”

Officials say they are trying find a way to “resume providing our services” in the future.

”Our current focus is to address the viability of the company,” vowing to keep in touch with those impacted.

“Over the next few weeks we will be reaching out to our customers and any entitled refunds will be issued as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience and support. We will provide updates regularly and as new information becomes available.”

