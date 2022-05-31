Carvers sought to create Stó:lō welcome figure outside Chilliwack city hall

Coast Salish Stó:lō welcome figure a nod to ‘people who have called area home since time immemorial’

Proposals sought to create a traditional welcome figure outside the new city hall addition. (City of Chilliwack)

City of Chilliwack is looking for qualified carvers to create a traditional Stó:lō welcome figure outside the new city hall addition.

“In recognition of the people who have called this area home since time immemorial, the City of Chilliwack is seeking proposals from carvers for the creation of a welcome figure, in the ancient traditional style of the Stó:lō peoples, to be placed outside of the new addition of City Hall, located at 8550 Young Street.

“The successful artist must have a strong connection to the S’olh Temexw territory and to the Stó:lō peoples,” according to the RFP.

Documents in the request-for-proposals process state the public art project will be a “carved, Sto:lo Coast Salish style, western red cedar Welcome Figure/s” to be installed outside city hall.

The RFP closes on Wednesday, June 15, at 3 p.m. but there is a pre-closing meeting on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1.

The welcome figure (or figures) must fit inside a 1.5-metre by 1.5-metre footprint, and be no more than four metres high if one of two figures and not more than six metres high if a single figure.

Budget should not exceed $50,000 in the proponent’s financial proposal, which will be submitted separately at the same time as a technical proposal.

Evaluation of proposals will be completed by a selection committee headed by David Schaepe, including representatives from Stó:lō Service Agency and potentially other local First Nations, and may include input provided by the City of Chilliwack staff, according to the RFP document.

“There will be a mandatory site meeting at the corner of Yale and Young Road, located at 46115 Yale Road in Chilliwack on June 1, 2022 at 3 p.m.

“Attendance is mandatory and proposals will not be accepted by the City from Proponents who do not attend.

Project manager Carol Marleau is at 604-793-2904 or email: marleau@chilliwack.com

