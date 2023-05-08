Darrel Crimeni, Carson’s grandfather. (Langley Advance Times files)

Carson Crimeni’s killer pleads guilty to manslaughter

Langley boy was 14 when he died in a park in Walnut Grove

The young man responsible for the death of Langley’s Carson Crimeni pleaded guilty to manslaughter in New Westminster Supreme Court Monday morning.

“For me, guilty is guilty,” said Darrel Crimeni, Carson’s grandfather. “It’s a bit of a relief.”

The youth, who cannot be named because he was under 18 at the time of the incident, is expected to be sentenced in September, Crimeni said.

The guilty plea and expected sentencing will be the end of the police investigation and legal case that began on Aug. 14, 2019 when Carson, 14, was found in serious medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary.

That same day, videos surfaced on social media showing Carson at the skate park in Walnut Grove, so intoxicated he could barely speak. Others could be heard and seen laughing at him on the videos.

His family has always maintained that others gave Carson a large amount of drugs, leading to his death.

Darrel Crimeni said that he believes the guilty party will be sentenced as a youth.

“The sentence was sort of secondary for us,” he said. “The main thing was the word guilty.”

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, a young person can be sentenced as an adult for serious crimes such as murder or manslaughter.

If they are sentenced as a youth, however, the maximum sentence for manslaughter is three years.

Crimeni said he had not been looking forward to a 30-day trial. A trial had been scheduled to start on June 19, running for a full month in New Westminster.

Although a sentencing hearing has not yet been officially set, Crimeni has been told by Crown prosecutors that there will be a two-day hearing in September, at which time the family will be able to make victim impact statements. Details about the incident are expected to be released by the Crown as part of the sentencing.

