The pair — a Burnaby man and a Chilliwack woman — are facing charges of theft, possession of stolen property, and a breach of previous release conditions (for the man) after Hope RCMP discovered that the vehicle they fled in (a large white cube van) was stolen from Burnaby just before Thursday midnight (March 30). (File photo by Advocate staff)

Car theft ends in arrest in Hope

A man and woman are facing charges after stealing a van from Burnaby

Two car thieves should have been more on the “down-low” if they didn’t want to get arrested while traveling through Hope.

The pair were arrested Thursday morning after police received reports of a disturbance at a truck stop in Silver Creek.

“Employees did a great job of reporting the incident to police and reporting the appropriate information and descriptions. The information allowed officers to quickly locate the suspects and take them into custody,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin.

“This again shows that people involved in criminal activity are finding their way to our community and we ask residents to continue to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to police.”

READ MORE: Surrey man arrested for theft and threatening store employee

