Canvas on wheels for artists at Chilliwack’s Imagine High

A parent is providing a silver Hyundai Elantra as the canvas for selected Sharpie art projects

Selected students at Chilliwack’s Imagine High will have the chance to apply Sharpie art to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. (Imagine High poster photo)

Students from Chilliwack’s Imagine High have a chance to have their art on wheels, rolling all over town.

Tami Hellinger, a parent at the school, owns a 2015 Silver Hyundai Elantra that she is offering up as a canvas. She is looking for five pieces of art that will be drawn onto the side panels and the front of the car.

“I am hoping to promote young artists who see potential in their gifts and hard work,” Hellinger said.

Winning submissions will be re-created on Hellinger’s car using black sharpie.

She is asking for ‘positive visual expressions.’ When students submit their art in business-proposal style, Hellinger is requesting they include a short paragraph telling her why they think their work should be displayed publicly.

“I would like it to be as unbiased as possible, so I would prefer to not know ages of artists, nor genders if possible,” she said.

Students will be able to include a signature and a website address underneath their work on Hellinger’s car.

Hellinger is putting four restrictions on students. She won’t driving around Chilliwack with images that include the following:

– A political or platform statement (political party or belief system)

– Discriminatory language/images/themes

– Drug, tobacco, vape or alcohol products

– Nudity/sexuality

“I will be using some Grade 12 students from a different school to help me make decisions and to ensure there are no inappropriate Easter Eggs within the art,” she said.

Imagine High principal Brooke Haller called the ‘Art on a Moving Canvas’ project “super fun and unique.”

“I love that students have to pitch their designs through a business proposal, as it models how many artists would work in the real world,” she said. “I also love that they will have a moving canvas that can share their art across a larger area. It’s such a cool idea for a public installation. I can’t wait to see the final designs, and see their beautiful work driving around the Valley.”

RELATED: Artwork from people of all ages wanted for community art show in Chilliwack

RELATED: 32 ‘whimsical’ art pieces made of twigs installed in 6 Chilliwack parks

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artchilliwack