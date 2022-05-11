Guide Eli Schellenberg, in red, leads climbers down from the summit of the Mt. Norquay Via Ferrata near Banff, Alta., Thursday, June 20, 2019. Even as gas prices hit record highs, Canadians are fanning out across the country for fresh travel experiences after two years of bottled-up demand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Guide Eli Schellenberg, in red, leads climbers down from the summit of the Mt. Norquay Via Ferrata near Banff, Alta., Thursday, June 20, 2019. Even as gas prices hit record highs, Canadians are fanning out across the country for fresh travel experiences after two years of bottled-up demand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadians hold their noses at gas prices as they hit the road, skies once again

Some tourism operators expected to double down on domestic markets

Even as gas prices hit record highs, Canadians are fanning out across the country for fresh travel experiences after two years of bottled-up demand.

Beth Potter, head of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, says some vacationers are still staying closer to home on camping, hiking and cycling excursions, while others opt for road trips over pricy plane tickets, as fuel costs and inflation loom larger.

With lockdowns in China and border restrictions in some countries, aviation analyst Helane Becker says international travel is poised to remain further below 2019 volumes than domestic travel, prompting some tourism operators to double down on domestic markets.

Vancouver-based Destination Canada Tours has ramped up its one-day tour offerings in and around Vancouver and Victoria, while also marketing new getaways further afield for Canadians who exhausted close-to-home options last summer.

Marty Firestone, president of insurer Travel Secure, says ongoing obstacles to travel include clogged airports caused by a staffing shortage as well as the U.S. requirement that air passengers present a negative COVID-19 test.

The final week of April saw nearly 460,000 travellers touch down in Canada on international flights, more than 17 times the number of arrivals in the same week a year earlier but still just two-thirds of 2019 levels, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging

RELATED: Starting Friday, vaccinated travellers to Canada don’t need a COVID-19 test

Air TravelGas pricesTourismtravel

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Man faces cruelty charges after almost 700 reptiles, amphibians found in Edmonton home
Next story
B.C. man denied $5K claim after portable speaker hit his shin at SkyTrain station

Just Posted

The UFV Cascades added players Nicolas Burrett, Michael Beecroft and Jackson Lau for the 2022 season. (UFV Cascades photo)
UFV Cascades men’s soccer sign trio of talents

Audit shows 58 per cent of residential garbage contents should not be headed to the landfill. Blue bags were phased out of the waste stream in Chilliwack in 2018. (Chilliwack Progress file)
More than half of what Chilliwack residents throw in the trash doesn’t belong there: audit

A Tuesday afternoon crash closed Highway 7 in both directions. Agassiz RCMP confirmed one person has died. (File Photo)
One dead after Highway 7 crash outside Agassiz

Police believe missing Abbotsford teen Tatyana Hill is in the company of American man Daniel Ames, 47.
Police believe missing Abbotsford girl, 15, is with American man, 47