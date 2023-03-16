King Charles speaks to members of the Commonwealth community during the annual Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday March 13, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniel Leal/Pool via AP

King Charles speaks to members of the Commonwealth community during the annual Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday March 13, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniel Leal/Pool via AP

Canada will hold special ceremony to mark May 6 coronation of King Charles: Trudeau

Details about the event, including how Canadians can watch, will be revealed in the coming weeks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

The ceremony in Ottawa will be one of several events held over two days as Canada marks the investiture of its new monarch.

Trudeau says the Canadian ceremony will acknowledge the special relationship that King Charles has had with Canada over the past 50 years as the Prince of Wales.

Other details about the event, including how Canadians can watch, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The coronation will take place May 6 at Westminster Abbey and will be marked by a procession, a concert at Windsor Castle and other events.

A poll published this week by market research firm Leger suggests Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles, with more than half believing his coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

RELATED: Canadians uninterested in King Charles’ coronation, British monarchy, survey suggests

RELATED: Prince Harry contacted about coronation attendance unclear

Federal PoliticsRoyal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. exhibit honours Indigenous and Black lives lost to police violence
Next story
BC SPCA issues warning about pair selling ‘sick, skinny kittens’

Just Posted

Sisters 19-year-old Jessica Jou (in red) and 16-year-old Emily Jou will be two of the featured soloists in the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra’s spring concert on March 26, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Spotlight will shine on award-winning piano sisters at upcoming spring concert in Chilliwack

The Northern Lights is the first women’s professional paintball team in Canada. From top left clockwise: Hannah Urquhart, Kate Evingston, Erin Scott, Kenna Lozinski, Tessa Osterhage, Amanda Renardy, Ainslie Young, Heather Brown. (Credit: 4TL Media)
Canada has its first women’s pro paintball team – and 2 Chilliwack players are on it

Harlow Montroy (black sweatshirt) and Summer Hamper (turquoise coat) from Watson Elementary buy coffee for two strangers at Vedder Park during Watson Elementary’s Kindness Project on Wednesday, March 15. For more photos, go to theprogress.com/community (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Watson kids hand out $1,400 in free goodies to strangers as part of kindness project in Chilliwack

Police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building on McKenzie Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Death of woman, 24, at Abbotsford apartment complex deemed ‘suspicious’

Pop-up banner image