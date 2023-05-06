The official stamp is unveiled by Donald Booth, right, Canadian Secretary to the King, right, and Jo-Anne Polak, Senior Vice-President, Corporate and Employee Communication at Canada Post during coronation celebrations in honour of King Charles III in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canada Post issues its first stamp featuring King Charles III

The Crown corporation says it is the first time the King has appeared on the Canadian stamp

Canada Post has released its first definite stamp featuring King Charles as monarch.

The Crown corporation says it is the first time the King has appeared on the Canadian stamp.

The stamp was released at the ceremony in Ottawa marking the King’s coronation.

Canada Post says the stamp continues the corporation’s long-standing tradition of issuing definitive stamps depicting the Canadian sovereign, dating back more than 170 years.

It says the tradition began in 1851 with a pre-Confederation stamp featuring Queen Victoria, the King’s great-great-great grandmother.

The definitive stamp features a portrait of Charles by photographer Alan Shawcross.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Canada announces plans to place King Charles on $20 bill, coins

READ MORE: King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

Royal family

