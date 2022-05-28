Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, on April 7, 2022 in Ottawa. Wilkinson says he held talks this week with several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen, to help wean them off Russian oil and gas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, on April 7, 2022 in Ottawa. Wilkinson says he held talks this week with several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen, to help wean them off Russian oil and gas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada could help wean Europe from Russian oil and gas by shipping clean hydrogen

The talks took place at a meeting of G7 energy and environment ministers in Berlin

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he spoke this week with delegates from several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen to help wean them off Russian oil and gas.

The talks took place at a meeting of G7 energy and environment ministers in Berlin, which led to new targets for moving away from coal and oil and gas.

Canada says it also helped persuade G7 countries — which include the United States — to phase out international financing of fossil fuel projects by the end of the year.

The commitment was part of a package of measures to combat climate change, including global action to phase out coal-fired power.

Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault played a pivotal role in launching the G7 hydrogen action pact, a group focused on the role hydrogen can play as a clean energy source for the future.

Canada is developing clean hydrogen production, including in Nova Scotia, which could be shipped to European countries to make them less reliant on Russia for energy following the invasion of Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
International flight delays at Pearson airport jump by factor of 275
Next story
Mission hospital technologists being forced to relocate due to staffing shortage

Just Posted

When you take on a pet, you should take it on for its lifetime. (Citizen file)
EDITORIAL: Owning a pet is a lifetime commitment

The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford’s first powwow event hosted on Sumas First Nation land

Pianist Jane Hayes is the featured soloist on June 5 in Abbotsford at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season.
Fraser Valley Symphony showcases Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky

Amateur photographer Morgan Brown captured photos of this Canada Goose with the rare condition ‘leucism’ at Cultus Lake on May 19, 2022. (Morgan Brown photo)
Rare pale-coloured Canada Goose captured on camera again in Chilliwack